Book on Health Psychology in the fight against COVID-19 published





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) The book La Psicología de la Salud en el enfrentamiento a la COVID-19 en América Latina is an initiative of the Latin American the Latin American Association of Health Psychology (ALAPSA).



A compilation of articles written by professionals from 11 countries in the region, bound to become a useful tool for psychologists in Latin America and elsewhere, the text is based on the experiences of professionals in this branch of the social sciences in the complex epidemiological scenario of the pandemic in Mexico, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay.



La Psicología… highlights the service vocation of psychologists who help mitigate the suffering of so many people in the Caribbean as a result of COVID-19 and provides guidelines and messages to individuals, families and communities who are dealing with such a difficult situation. It also describes the daily experiences of those who provide care to critically ill patients in intensive care units and other environments and promotes a psychosocial approach to the health messages calling for responsible behavior.



Likewise, it presents tips to cope with home confinement, especially to the most vulnerable groups, based on activities that help understand the disease, the pandemic and its implications and foster a healthy lifestyle regarding eating behaviors, physical activity and self-care among senior citizens, parents and caregivers of minors.