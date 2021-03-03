Díaz-Canel: moving forward with effective and sustainable measures to defeat COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) "We are getting closer to the moment when we can safely vaccinate more people," Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said at a meeting with the group of experts and scientists who for almost a year have been directly involved in Cuba's battle against the pandemic.



“I would like to recognize once again the work of your centers and their very encouraging results, especially at a time when we are coping with the outbreak that we have had the hardest time controlling and fighting," he stressed, and insisted on the task assigned to the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED), where every effort is in line with all the established national and international health regulations.



CUBAN SCIENCE’S RESPONSES FOR LIFE



The effort made by Cuban scientists has been praiseworthy in the way they have created our own four vaccine candidates: Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Abdala and Mambisa.



Dr. Vicente Vérez Bencomo, general director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute, described the progress of the clinical trials under way in Havana and the upcoming fifth vaccine candidate, Soberana 01A, for patients convalescing from COVID-19, intended to reduce the risk of re-infection.

Cuban science has taken firm steps during all these months, and our professionals have unquestionably proved their worth. On behalf of all of them, Dr. Vérez Bencomo thanked the people for trusting them and assured them that they will not let them down.



DISCIPLINE AND RESPONSIBILITY REMAIN ESSENTIAL

Although Cuban science has developed increasingly effective protocols to fight COVID-19, almost a year after the appearance of the virus in the country, it is still essential for all Cubans to show discipline and responsibility to reduce the current infection figures.



According to forecasts provided by mathematical models, the number of people infected is expected to keep increasing across the country in March.



In light of both the ongoing epidemiological situation and the enormous efforts in every field to tackle new outbreaks, it is also necessary to guarantee the continuous supply of goods and services to the population.