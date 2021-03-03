Cuba to Try therapeutic vaccine in COVID-19 patients





Havana, March 2 (ACN) Cuba will submit a new therapeutic candidate vaccine to trials on COVID-19 patients, starting April 1st.



The clinical trial, called AVATAR 2020, will consider the therapeutic effectiveness and safety of the vaccine administration via sublingual and intranasal during seven days to asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms in order to prevent the progress of the disease and eliminate the symptoms.

The vaccine is labeled CIGB 2020 in direct reference to the acronyms of the Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Center, where it was developed. The center is also advancing clinical trials for another two candidate vaccines, known as Mambisa and Abdala, aimed at immunizing the people against the coronavirus.



The administration of the new vaccine will join the current treatment applied by the Cuban COVID 19 protocol. The trial will conclude April 30 next year with tangible results available July 31st 2022.



Cuba is currently producing hundreds of thousands of doses of its vaccine SOBERANA 02 to immunize its population and assist other nations against the pandemic.