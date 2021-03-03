Cuba highlights the highest scientific standards in the development of its vaccine candidates against COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, highlighted today the highest scientific rigor with which the country's vaccine candidates against COVID-19 are being developed.



On Twitter, the foreign minister pointed out the guarantee of efficacy and safety in the clinical trials of Soberana 02 and Abdala, which this month begin phase III.



He also indicated that in order to guarantee complete protection, both products can be used in combination, since Cuba has the technological capacity to do so.



At the same time, the president of the Group of the Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba (BioCubaFarma), Eduardo Martinez Diaz, recently informed that both candidates have caused the stimulation of a potent immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.



He assured that as part of the Phase II clinical trials, thousands of doses of the candidates Soberana 02 and Abdala have been applied in the country and have proven to be safe, with mild adverse events.



The general director of the Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM), Eduardo Ojito Magaz, also announced that the first 340,000 doses of Soberana 02 have been released to begin their Phase III clinical trial, once approved by the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED).



For its part, the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV), the center in charge of Soberana 02, announced yesterday that after its approval and publication in the clinical trials registry, Phase III will reach eight municipalities in Havana and will include 44,010 people.