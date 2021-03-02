Cuban Doctors Return from Mexico after Fighting COVID 19





Havana, March 1 (ACN) Some 160 Cuban health workers, who are part of the Henry Reeve Medical Contingent return on Monday from Mexico where they had been contributing to the fight against COVID-19.



Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel welcomed the specialists in a virtual message upon their arrival at Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport.



The head of state praised the successful role played by the health workers who’s mission was highlighted by Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador.



As we are happy to welcome you back home we also count on this brigade to keep fighting the pandemic in Cuba.



Doctor Obilagilio Mendoza told the Cuban News Agency that Mexico was a tough experience due to the large number of COVID-19 patients. Yander Grenot, also a doctor with the brigade, said that professionals from Mexico and Cuba joint efforts to lower the lethal impact of the pandemic.

The medical brigade left for Mexico in December last year where they saved 699 lives.