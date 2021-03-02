Cuba to keep COVID-19 in control, expert says





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) Even if a significant number of people are vaccinated and covered with the Cuban vaccine, whose third phase of the clinical trial begins this month, the risk is really going to be present until immunity levels of 80 to 90 percent of our population are achieved.



We have about a year remaining with the mask, with the distancing, with the disinfectant solutions and I have no doubt that we will keep COVID-19 at control even if it is not eliminated in the world, said Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap by its Spanish acronym), today in Havana.



Phase 3 is the last stage of the whole process that is done with the vaccine before giving all the certification for its massive application, therefore, March is a decisive month to cover our population with this immunogen to protect us, said Duran Garcia in his usual press conference broadcast daily by Cuban television.



We will really start with the established risk groups, reiterated the Minsap specialist.