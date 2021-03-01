Cuba reports 811 new cases of COVID 19, 864 discharges and two deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1(ACN) Cuba studied 19,155 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 811 positive ones. The country accumulates 2,411,287 samples taken and 50,590 positive.



At the close of February 28, 19,317 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 3,481 suspected, 11,732 under surveillance and 4,104 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 774 were contacts of confirmed cases; 7 with source of infection abroad and 30 without source of infection determined. There were 864 medical discharges, accumulating 46,106 patients recovered (91.1%) and 2 persons died. There are 62 confirmed patients in ICU, 23 in critical and 39 in severe condition.



Among the 811 positive cases, 51.8% (420) were asymptomatic, totaling 27,261(53.8%) of those confirmed to date.