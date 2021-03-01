Center for Bioactive Chemicals in Cuba receives Technology Innovation Award





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) The Center for Bioactive Chemicals (CBQ) of Villa Clara(central region of the country) received the National Award for Technological Innovation for Vitrofural, considered the only broad-spectrum chemical sterilant in the world for the mass production of vitroplants.



The director of the CBQ, PhD. Zenaida Rodriguez Negrin, in statements to the provincial newspaper Vanguardia, pointed out that the product is considered an exportable item of wide demand, with favorable prices in relation to its production cost.

Among the multiple applications of Vitrofural that have demonstrated effectiveness is the sterilization effect to reduce microbial contamination in sugar cane shoots, she said.

The product also has the advantage that for every six grams, 50 liters of sterilization cultivation resources are obtained.

Vitrofural is one of the leading products in CBQ's production portfolio, which guarantees the needs of biofactories throughout the country.