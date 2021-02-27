Cuba reports 875 new cases of COVID 19, 926 discharges and two deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 26 (ACN) Cuba studied 18,568 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 875 positive ones. The country accumulates 2,356,127 samples taken and 48,441 positive.



At the close of February 25, 19,169 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 2,971 suspected, 11,862 under surveillance and 4,336 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 830 were contacts of confirmed cases; 21 with source of infection abroad and 24 with no source of infection determined. There were 926 medical discharges and two persons died. A total of 53 confirmed cases are being admitted to ICU, 26 in critical and 27 in severe conditions.



The 49.0% (429) were asymptomatic, totaling 26,189(54.06%) of those confirmed to date.