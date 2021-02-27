Havana implements PCR monitoring system





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 26 (ACN) An epidemiological monitoring system developed by the company DATYS began to be implemented in Havana on February 15, with the purpose of ensuring that the health system and patients obtain the PCR test results in the shortest possible time.



Karel Barthelemy Aguilar, Director of Informatics and Communications of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), explained that through this IT solution, the workflow can be monitored, as well as the results of PCR tests, in the shortest possible time.



At the same time, the system will help to improve the management of hospital capacities and in isolation centers, since beds will be available as soon as the results of the confirmatory or evolutionary tests are known, he said.



Barthelemy Aguilar specified that the use of this tool is not a substitute for medical discharge, for which reason it is necessary to wait for the orientation of the health professionals before leaving the institutions.



The DATYS specialists explained that when the test response is displayed, the hospitals, airports, hotels, isolation centers or health areas that performed the test will also reflect it in their statistics.



To receive the notifications people must state, at the time the sample is taken, their ID card number, cell phone number or e-mail address, and through Cubacel's fast messaging service they will receive, free of charge, the PCR result.



They pointed out that the epidemiological monitoring system is a database available for the Cuba network linked to COVID-19, but the goal of its developers is to be able to use it for other diseases.



In the implementation and deployment process of this epidemiological monitoring system, besides DATYS, MINSAP, Infomed, the Cuban Telecommunications Company S.A., the Technological University of Havana Jose Antonio Echeverria (CUJAE) and the University of Informatics Sciences, under the leadership of the Party and the Government in Havana were also involved.