Cuban Health Workers Honored in Turks and Caicos Islands





Havana, Feb 25 (ACN) The members of the Cuban Henry Reeve Medical Contingent assisting the people on the Turks and Caicos Islands were honored with the prize known as Heroes of the Pandemic.



The medical team, made up of 20 physicians and nurses, arrived in the British overseas territory on June 15 last year to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the archipelago, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign minister.



Between the months of June and December, the Cuban medical personnel assisted 10 thousand 685 patients, administered101 surgeries and 27 thousand 212 infirmary proceedings and saved 83 lives.



The Henry Reeve International Contingent, specialized in disasters and serious epidemics, was set up 19 September 2005 upon the idea of Cuban Revolution leader Fidel Castro to offer humanitarian and medical assistance to people who are hit by natural disasters or epidemic outbreaks.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Cuba has sent 55 brigades from the Henry Reeve contingent to 40 countries since the COVID-19 pandemic began to hit the world. At present, 2 thousand 544 Cuban health specialists, gathered in 38 brigades, are working in nations of Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, Africa and Asia, where they have thus far assisted over one million patients.



Turks and Caicos is a 40-isle archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean, southeast of the Bahamas with a 37 thousand 600 inhabitants.