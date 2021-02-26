Havana Authorities Call to Strengthen COVID Protection in Labor Centers





Havana, Feb 25 (ACN) The president of Havana’s Defense Council Luis Antonio Torres Iribar urged labor center executives and workers to strengthen sanitary measures to prevent the appearance of new COVID-19 clusters that later may spread to the community.



During the daily briefing of the Council, Torres Iribar tackled inefficient enforcement of sanitary protocols in labor centers which led to COVID-19 pockets and clusters in community areas leading to tensions in the local medical system, according to the local newspaper Tribuna de La Habana.



The director of the Hygiene, Epidemiology and Microbiology Center in Havana, Dr Yadira Olivera, said that a high number of coronavirus cases have been found in factories and other production centers, construction sites and where there are large gatherings of workers, as well as in service entities, like banks and others operating in air conditioned environment.



The Council president said the network of community doctors and nurses are a key factor in the battle against COVID 19 by intensifying the search for possible cases and controlling the active clusters.



On Wednesday, Havana reported 364 new confirmed coronavirus cases, six imported and 358 local infections.