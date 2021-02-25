Phase III of Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates to be launched soon





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 25 (ACN) Phase III of the Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Abdala will begin in the coming weeks, Eduardo Martínez Díaz, president of the Cuban Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry Group (BioCubaFarma), announced today.



Martínez Díaz told the press that this phase will start as soon as both drugs are approved by the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED). The two vaccines have proved to be safe, with just mild side effects, and have caused a strong immune response taking into account the levels of antibodies and their effectiveness at inhibiting the entry of the SARS-CoV-2 virus into the cells.



As part of the clinical trials, thousands of doses have been administered in Cuba with promising results that herald the go-ahead for the new phase, he said.



Soberana 02 and Abdala are produced on an industrial scale in the laboratories of the Biopreparations Center and Aica Laboratories, respectively, and CECMED is the Regulatory Authority in charge of promoting and protecting public health through a system that guarantees timely access to the market with quality, safe and effective products and truthful information with a view to their rational use.