Efforts still underway for the return of Cuban doctors kidnapped in Kenya





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 25 (ACN) Cuban Minister of Public Health José Ángel Portal Miranda said that the country is still devoted to the safe return to Cuba of internationalist doctors Assel Herrera and Landy Rodríguez Hernández, kidnapped in Kenya on April 12, 2019.



Portal Miranda held a telephone conversation Wednesday with the Kenyan Minister of Health, H.E. Mr. Mutahi Kagwe, who “expressed his appreciation for the work of the Cuban specialists in Kenya and for the students being trained in our country. We talked about the continuity of the efforts to achieve the safe return of our two kidnapped doctors to their homeland."



On April 12, 2019, the Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported the kidnapping of the two Cuban aid workers who were providing their services in Mandera County, Republic of Kenya. A government working group established at the time to follow up on the matter has held several meetings with Kenyan and Somali authorities to solve the problem and bring the two Cuban doctors back home.