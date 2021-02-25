Cuba Starts Mass Production of Second COVID Candidate Vaccine





Havana, Feb 24 (ACN) Cuba announced the start of large-scale production of its COVID 19 candidate vaccine Abdala, after opening the mass output last week of its most advanced vaccine known as Soberana 02.



The new production, which is taking place at the Havana-based AICA labs specialized in injectable generics, will be used for phase 3 trials of that vaccine, according to Eduardo Martinez, president of Cuba’s BioCubafarma pharmaceutical conglomerate. shorturl.at/INU49



Directives with Biocubafarma and the Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering Center (CIGB) creator of the vaccine, toured the lab with over 20 years of experience in drug production and highly qualified personnel.



The joint work between the CIGB and AICA Labs allowed the mass production of the vaccine under all established regulations, said CIGB COVID vaccine project manager Miladys Limonta.



On February 1st, experts started phase II trials for Abdala at the Saturnino Lora hospital in eastern Santiago de Cuba city with 760 volunteers, said CIGB general director Dr. Marta Ayala.



Cuba has developed four COVID 19 candidate vaccines, Abdala and Mambisa created at the CIGB and Soberana 01 and 02 developed at the Finlay Vaccine Institute; with Soberana 02 entering phase 3 trials in March.