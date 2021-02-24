Youths in red zones hold COVID-19 has made us better persons





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Feb 24 (ACN) Jorge Carlos Montesinos, 23, describes himself as a better person after working for two months directly with Covid-19 patients in the red zone of a local polyclinic.



“I am more sensible, disciplined and better as a human being in a health system that gives top priority to people's lives,” Montesinos, adental prosthesis technician, told ACN.



Following the new outbreaks of the virus, he and others like him volunteered to work in quarantined areas, in line with their supreme wishes to serve their country, which needs and cares for their children today.



Montesinos is sad to remember infected persons who refuse to being admitted in hospital, albeit he understands that it is part of the pathology. Not even after his 12-hour-long shifts does he stop trying to be nice with and persuading them that prompt medication and care in hospitals guarantee survival.



Wearing uniforms and means of protection, he feels useful and loyal to Marti's words "Doing is the best way of saying", the current war cry of young Cubans committed to their times. He decries the U.S. blockade on the Island and its impact on the shortage of the raw materials, instruments and technologies that he needs in his field, an obstacle only outdone by his desire to serve.



He will always be at the forefront to preserve people’s health, a major conquest of the Cuban Revolution over the evils that we suffered before 1959, when children died from curable and preventable diseases such as poliomyelitis, a fact that Fidel Castro denounced in the Moncada program.