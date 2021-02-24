Diaz-Canel highlights Cuban medical solidarity





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 23 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, highlighted today on Twitter the solidarity role of Cuban medicine, whose brigades have served almost a third of the world's population in 61 years.



The president assured that while other nations have carried soldiers, death and destruction to different points of the world's geography, Cuba has sent health and care in the hands of medical professionals.



A recent statement by the Cuban Ministry of Public Health states that in the six decades of Cuban medical collaboration abroad, the island's personnel has attended 1,988 billion people in the world, almost one third of the world's population.



The text refers that the doctors have performed more than 14, 500,000 surgical operations, 4,470,000 deliveries and have saved 8,700,000 lives, results that raise the prestige of Cuban medicine in the international arena.



At present, more than 30,407 Cuban health professionals are in 66 countries, spread out in permanent medical brigades and others from the Henry Reeve Contingent.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, 56 brigades were created to combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and 25 are still active, with nearly 2,500 collaborators.