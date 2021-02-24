Cuban collaborators in Venezuela are vaccinated with Sputnik V





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 23 (ACN) The vice chief of the Cuban medical mission in the Venezuelan Capital District, Rodolfo Perez, announced that the 75 members of the working brigade of the field hospital set up in the Poliedro de Caracas have already been vaccinated with the anti-COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine.



Perez specified that more than 630 Cuban professionals will be immunized with the Russian drug in the capital region, where two vaccination points were established.

The Cubans who received the Sputnik V remain under observation during the first 24 hours, said the vice chief to Prensa Latina, and pointed out that so far only two people have shown insignificant adverse reactions.

He explained that those immunized will have to receive a second dose after 21 days, and will maintain biosecurity measures, such as hand hygiene, distancing and the use of masks.

On February 13, Venezuela received the first batch of 100,000 Sputnik V, and is now in the initial stage of the vaccination process against the disease; mass immunization is scheduled for next April.