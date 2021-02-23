Cuban western province to have its own Molecular Biology Laboratory





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 23 (ACN) The vice governor of the Cuban province of Mayabeque, Manuel Aguiar Lamas, announced that the territory will soon have its own Molecular Biology Laboratory, which will increase the processing capacity of samples to identify cases of COVID-19.



Aguiar Lamas told Granma newspaper that the construction phase is almost finished and the works should be completed before the end of the week, since all that remains to be done is to install all the electrical wiring, finish the dormitory and the warehouse, among other details.

As for the technical equipment, he stated it will take a little longer, since it has to be imported.



The vice governor noted that with the construction of this laboratory, not only will the processing of samples for COVID-19 be increased, but it will also function for other types of studies.

Aguiar Lamas also pointed out that another investment of great social interest is being carried out in the province, the repair and maintenance of the homes for the elderly and the grandparents' homes, located in La Sierra, in Santa Cruz del Norte.