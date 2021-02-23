Cuba reports 836 new cases of COVD 19, 942 discharges and 4 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 23(ACN) Cuba studied 18,718 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 836 positive ones. The country accumulates 2,300,430 samples taken and 46,197 positive.



At the close of February 22, 18,966 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 2,924 suspected, 11,184 under surveillance and 4,858 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 797 were contacts of confirmed cases; 12 with source of infection abroad and 27 with no source of infection determined. A total of 942 patients were discharged during the day, with a total of 40,979 patients recovered (88.7%) and 4 people died. Sixty-six confirmed patients are being treated in ICU, 34 in critical and 32 in severe cases.



Among the confirmed cases, 12 are associated with international travelers and 51.7% (433) were asymptomatic, totaling 25,144(54.4% )of the confirmed cases to date.