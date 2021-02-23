Ukraine highlights the high level of Cuban medicine





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 23 (ACN) Oleksandr Yarema, state secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, highlighted the high level of Cuban medicine and congratulated the Caribbean nation's health professionals for the four anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates that are in different phases of clinical trials.



During an exchange with Natacha Díaz Aguilera, Havana's ambassador to Kiev, the Ukrainian government representative also referred to the possibilities of bilateral cooperation in the field of culture and sports, according to Cubaminrex.



The Cuban diplomat gave details on the investment portfolio of the island for 2021, as well as the potentialities in the economic-commercial, medical-pharmaceutical and tourism spheres between the two countries.



Díaz Aguilera also referred to the memorandums signed between BioCubaFarma and some Ukrainian scientific institutes for the development of medical cooperation in the use of Heberprot-P, a leading Cuban biotechnology drug, other anti-cancer drugs and the expansion of exchanges in the field of epidemiology and control of infectious diseases.



The two sides also discussed the possibility of participation of a Ukrainian delegation in FIHAV 2021, if the epidemiological conditions allow it.



As part of the mutual exchange between the two governments, on February 11, Díaz Aguilera held a meeting with Alexander Rotov, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ukrainian Confederation of Builders and leader of the Hertz Group of Companies, who stressed his interest in cooperating with Cuba.