Cuba Applies Strict COVID 19 Treatment Protocol for Children





Havana, Feb 22 (ACN) Cuba reported the largest number of children confirmed with COVID 19 in February, some 4 thousand 984, over 2 thousand more than the figure reported in January, however no deaths of children from the corona virus disease have occurred.



Many of the children infected with the SARS-Cov-2 virus have suffered from chronic diseases, which has demanded a strict treatment protocol including their clinical classification, said Doctor Randy Grillo head of the pediatric department at the Frank Pais Orthopedic hospital, where children are being assisted for COVID 19.



When a child, diagnosed with the virus, arrives at the hospital doctors classify the case as symptomatic or asymptomatic and in tune with all risk factors. Being asymptomatic takes the administration of the Cuban drug known as Interferon, but if symptomatic the case requires deeper pediatric check and consideration of its clinical conditions, evaluation of any body organ affected and complementary exams.



The case consideration also looks for possible swellings; includes chest x-rays to administer other drugs in case it’s an asymptomatic with slight or a moderate condition.



Patients in critical conditions are in ICUs being administered anti-coagulant, anti-inflammatory medications and monoclonal antibodies.



The doctor said that most children confirmed with the virus are asymptomatic cases with slight conditions of the disease, and that some patients have remained with COVID-19-related multi-systemic inflammatory symptom and the Kawasaki disease. These conditions may lead to neurological, heart and liver problems.



In the beginning of the COVID 19 onset here, specialists thought it was only a respiratory disease, but it has showed its systemic nature affecting several body organs along with the lungs.