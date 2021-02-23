Molecular biology laboratory in Cuba's easternmost province processes its first samples



GUANTANAMO, Cuba, Feb 22 (ACN) The Molecular Biology Laboratory recently opened in Guantanamo successfully processed today the first samples using the PCR technique, an event celebrated by the local scientific community and showing the preparation of the 43 members of the group, most of them specialists in Microbiology.



With the analysis of 94 samples from the municipal hospital of San Antonio, this group successfully started its work, responsible for extracting the greatest benefit from the investment, whose equipment is valued at 128, 000 Euros and its civil work at about one million pesos.



Executives of the Provincial Center of Hygiene, Epidemiology and Microbiology (CPGEM), headquarters of the Laboratory, said that the 800 samples that will be processed daily will allow to quickly and effectively work against the spread of the coronavirus, reported in several of the 10 municipalities of the easternmost territory of the country.



The improvement is also essential for a territory whose second most important and populated municipality, Baracoa, is 158 kilometers away from this city.



Although with this laboratory the country increases its capacity to carry out PCR in real time, the greatest benefit corresponds to Guantanamo, with the possibility of carrying them out without depending on Santiago de Cuba, its most important partner in these difficult months of COVID's actions.