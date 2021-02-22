Cuban Medical Sciences Publishing House publishes important article on diabetes mellitus





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 22 (ACN) Diabetes mellitus. A comprehensive look, is the text presented by Ciencias Medicas Publishing House, which is mainly aimed at health professionals who work in Primary Health Care, diabetologists and specialists who treat the complications associated with this disease.



Its 72 chapters include a wide variety of topics such as diagnosis, classification, pathogenesis, prevention, treatment, metabolic control, complications and other conditions associated with diabetes mellitus.



It also covers diabetic education, diet, exercise for prevention, psychosocial care, oxidative stress; erectile sexual dysfunction in diabetic men and women with diabetes mellitus; cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease; arterial hypertension; and diabetic foot syndrome.



Other chapters of the book deal with podalic deformities; otorhinolaryngological and dermatological alterations; oral lesions; collagen diseases; hypoglycemia; infections; surgeries, lipids and diabetes mellitus; obesity; liver disease due to fat deposition in overweight or obese children and adolescents.



Preconception care in pregestational diabetes; diabetes mellitus during pregnancy; polycystic ovarian syndrome; menopause; reproductive health in men with type 1 diabetes mellitus; diabetes mellitus and cancer; tuberculosis and diabetes mellitus and HIV/AIDS and endocrinometabolic effects of antiretroviral therapy are also issues of the precious text elaborated by Cuban authors and collaborators.