Youth in central Cuba join impact tasks





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Feb 22 (ACN) Since the outbreak of COVID-19, youth in this province responded to the call of the Provincial Defense Council and the Young Communist League (UJC) to cooperate with various impact tasks, with emphasis on the fight against the pandemic in communities and in hospital red zones.



Yaliel Cobo Calvo, first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the UJC, told ACN that in view of the increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 since January, they gathered in brigades to work in every municipality.



“We sent small groups to family doctor's offices to support their efforts, help enforce the health measures, and identify possible risk factors or symptoms of the disease in the population. To date, five teams have been set up to assist in the red zone of a specialized out-patient center (CEA) for symptomatic patients, where they assist the staff and give a hand with disinfection, food delivery, cleaning and other activities deemed useful to medical care.”



One of them is Professor Mariam Figueredo Rodríguez, 24, who joined the first group of university students at the CEA in January. She said that she could not possibly be idle while so many of her peers were risking their lives every day.



“I did my duty in the intensive care ward, working in disinfection and serving meals to patients and doctors. It was extremely gratifying to have been useful, to be able to give smiles in difficult moments and to help the doctors, whom I admire twice as much today for their responsibility,” she concluded