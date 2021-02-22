Cuba reports 838 new cases, 912 discharges and four deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 22(ACN) Cuba studied 18,060 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 838 positive ones. The country accumulates 2,281,712 samples taken and 45,361 positive.



At the close of February 21, 19,873 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 2,870 suspected, 12,035 under surveillance and 4,968 confirmed.

Out of the total number of cases, 790 were contacts of confirmed cases; 23 with source of infection abroad and 25 with no source of infection determined. There were 912 discharges, accumulating 40,037 recovered patients (88.3%) and 4 deaths. A total of 61 confirmed patients are being treated in ICU, including 27 in critical and 34 in severe condition.

Among those confirmed, 23 are related to international travelers and 53.3% (447) were asymptomatic, totaling 24,711 (54.5%) of the positives to date.