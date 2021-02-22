Cuban President highlights progress in production of Cuban vaccine candidate





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 22 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel highlighted on his Twitter account the progress in the large-scale production of the vaccine candidate Soberana 02 against COVID-19, although he warned that "the good news should not make us lower our guard".

Soberana 02 is already being produced on a large scale at Biocen, a scientific institution of BioCubaFarma with 30 years of experience in vaccine production, the president wrote on the social network.



Previously, the BioCubafarma business group said that the Cuban prototype is being produced at the Biocen parenteral plant for use in phase III of the clinical trials that will begin next March.



The president of the Business Group of the Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba (BioCubaFarma), Eduardo Martínez Díaz, together with executives of the sector toured on Saturday the Parenteral plant of the National Center of Biopreparations (Biocen), where a new batch of the vaccine candidate Soberana 02 is being produced on a large scale.



During the tour, Roselyn Martínez, deputy director of industrial operations at the Finlay Vaccine Institute, said that "the production scale-up represents another milestone in the development strategy of #VacunasCubanas against #COVID19," a BioCubaFarma message on the same social network refers.



The Cuban biopharmaceutical industry recently obtained the first batch of 150,000 doses of Soberana 02, the most advanced candidate of the four produced by the island (Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Abdala and Mambisa).

Soberana 02 is based on the covalent union of the RBD (Receptor Binding Domain) with tetanus toxoid and will begin Phase III clinical trials in the province of Havana with the inclusion of about 42,000 people.