Over 1,400 patients have recovered from COVID-19 at Frank Pais hospital this year



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 19 (ACN) So far this year, more than 1,400 patients have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 at the Frank Pais International Orthopedic Scientific Center, one of the health institutions in Havana that has adapted its services to provide care for patients with COVID-19.

Angel Fuentes Garces, deputy director of medical assistance at the center, told Cuban News Agency in an exclusive interview that on January 9 they started the service with eight rooms for adults and five to 19 year-old patients.
However, due to the increase of cases in pediatric ages, they started to attend only minors and their companions with positive or suspicious diagnosis.
The doctor explained that they currently have 360 beds distributed in nine halls, one of which is for high-risk patients with associated comorbidities, both in children and their parents.

