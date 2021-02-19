Cuba reports in February the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a month





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 19 (ACN) Cuba registered today five deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 71 deaths in February, the highest figure ever reported in a month in the country.



Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, National Director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), stressed in the daily a TV conference that they are working hard to reduce this figure, adjusting the National Action Protocol and strengthening actions for an early detection of cases.



He pointed out that one of the factors contributing to the increase in deaths is related to the growing number of cases, especially among at-risk groups.



With yesterday's five deaths, there are now 287 deaths associated with the infectious disease in Cuba.



Havana, Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Mayabeque and the special municipality of Isle of Youth are the regions with the highest incidence rate of COVID-19 cases.



The head of Epidemiology reiterated the warning about the high number of pediatric patients that continue to be reported daily, since on February 18, 95 of those diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 are between 0 and 18 years of age (10 of them infants).



Of this age range, 742 patients remain hospitalized with the active virus, and one, six months old, is in serious condition.



The expert also referred to the peaks of the epidemic in Cuba, reported on April 24, 2020, September 3 and February 6.



Since November 19, 2020, he added, there has been an exponential increase in the number of cases, which has not yet been controlled.



In the first 18 days of February, 14,955 SARS-CoV-2 positive cases have been reported in the country.