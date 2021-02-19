Cuba reports 859 new cases, 954 discharges and 5 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 19 (ACN) Cuba studied 17,949 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 859 positive ones. The country accumulates 2,228,351 samples taken and 42,547 positive.



At the close of February 18, 19,520 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 3,276 suspected, 11,246 under surveillance and 4,998 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 797 were contacts of confirmed cases; 31 with source of infection abroad and 31 with no source of infection identified. There were 954 medical discharges, 37,206 patients recovered (87.4%) and there were 5 deaths. A total of 64 confirmed patients are being treated in ICU, of which 27 are in critical and 37 in serious condition.



Among the cases of the day, 32 are related to international travelers and 51.46% (442) were asymptomatic, totaling 23,189 cases(54.5%) of those confirmed to date.