Despite efforts, COVID cases keep upward trend in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 19 (ACN) The daily numbers of COVID-19 positive people in Cuba do not go down. The upward trend in recent months continues to be confirmed every day and this Thursday was no exception: 923 cases, 887 of them with source of infection in the national territory.



On Thursday, 62.6% of these reports are in the provinces of Havana and Santiago de Cuba. From 76 municipalities of the Cuban archipelago, new cases of SARS-CoV-2 were reported, among them 15 in the capital, nine in Mayabeque and seven in Santiago, which shows the spread of the disease particularly in those territories.



This was reported by the Minister of Public Health, José Angel Portal Miranda, at the meeting where every afternoon the country's top management is informed about the epidemiological situation of the nation.



The minister explained that 5,098 people confirmed with the new coronavirus remain in hospitals, after 928 medical discharges were granted this Thursday. In pediatric ages, he pointed out, we have 647 cases, all of them with good evolution. At the same time, 39 pregnant women and five newborns, carriers of the virus, are being treated. Of these, only one is currently in a serious condition.



Patients affected by this complex disease continue to arrive in the intensive care wards of several provinces and at the time this official report was made at the Palace of the Revolution, 22 people were reported as critical and 40 as serious.



This Thursday, the death of five more people -four from Havana and one from Pinar del Rio- was regretted, bringing the total number of deaths since last March to 282, for a lethality rate of 0.68%, which is low compared to the figures suffered by the world, but is considered high for all the efforts being deployed by the country.



The delay between the onset of symptoms and hospital admission, especially for the most vulnerable people, continues to be one of the main causes of the increase in these figures. According to Portal Miranda, of the patients confirmed on Thursday, 5.9% took more than 48 hours to reach health institutions.



The Minister also informed that state health inspectors had applied 670 fines on the day being evaluated, mainly for not using the means of protection or doing it incorrectly, violating the restriction of movement and not using disinfectant solutions for hands and surfaces in the entities.

In the exchange with the provinces and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud, it was noted, for example, that Pinar del Río maintains a sustained increase in the number of cases and the measures adopted have not been able to reverse the advance of the outbreak there. In this regard, President Díaz-Canel warned about the transmission events generated in two state institutions, which have made the situation even more complex and have caused the province to regress in its indicators.



The situation of Havana, Mayabeque, Ciego de Avila, Camagüey, Granma, Holguín, Santiago de Cuba and Guantánamo, provinces with complicated epidemiological scenarios and with a tendency to continue to become more complex, was also analyzed. The other provinces were also evaluated, although their indicators remain under control.



The situation of the epidemic in Cuba is framed in a difficult international context, with the most alarming figures in the United States, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. As of Thursday, 190 countries were reporting cases of COVID-19