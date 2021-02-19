Cuban govt checks construction of biotechnological complex in Mariel



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 19 (ACN) Olga Lidia Tapia, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, together with Eduardo Martínez, president of BioCubaFarma, checked the progress of the investment process of the new Biotechnological Complex in the Special Development Zone (ZED) Mariel, in Artemisa.



Tapia praised the quality of the facilities visited and the progress of the work, the president of BioCubaFarma said on his official Twitter account.



Two vital entities in the nation's development are intertwined in the complex, the ZED itself and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, both of which have a great impact on domestic demand and exports.



BioCubaFarma, a business group of the Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba, among other current investments, is also working on the preparation of production capacities for the production of doses for the massive immunization of the national population and other countries against the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.



The biotechnological and pharmaceutical industry in Cuba, in addition to its usual efforts, has played a leading role in the confrontation with COVID-19, with the research and development of drugs and vaccine candidates.