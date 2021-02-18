Public Health authorities warn that COVID-19 is spreading throughout Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 18 (ACN) Cuba is affected by a high COVID-19 transmission rate, as Dr. Francisco Durán, National Director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), announced 923 new cases of infection, with the cities of Havana and Santiago de Cuba at the top of the list (461 and 117, respectively, in the last 24 hours).



However, all provinces reported SARS-Cov-2 infections, which shows a high dispersion rate of the pathogen across the country, where 5,098 cases remain active—of them, 5,036 show a stable clinical evolution, whereas 62 are in intensive care units (22 critical and 40 severe).

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cuba since the beginning of the pandemic is 282, for a lethality rate of 0.67%. Meanwhile, with yesterday’s 928 medical discharges, there are now 36,252 people recovered from the disease in the country.

Dr. Durán García warned about the danger that this infectious disease represents for children, especially for those with comorbidities and remarked that in the last few days there has been a decrease in imported and autochthonous cases linked to travelers, as a consequence of the country's measures for international sanitary control.