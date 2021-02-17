Physician-to-be pleased to join the battle for life





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Feb 17 (ACN) “As a young doctor in training, I am happy that the authorities trust us in the fight against COVID-19 in view of the current difficult epidemiological situation of this city,” said Alexis Giraldo Araujo, political secretary of a Young Communist League Committee at the University of Medical Sciences (UCM), where first-year students are helping at an isolation center for suspected cases.



He said that this task requires sacrifice, as they are far from home and always at risk of becoming infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus despite all the health regulations. “But we do it out of commitment, dedication and love, and we have helped more than 300 people here. I think the best part is the gratitude of the patients when they leave, which reveals that we contributed to their wellbeing in spite of the circumstances,” he emphasized.



“There is COVID-19 in our streets today, and just as we did six months ago we will fight this battle for life, but to do so we must be aware that the epidemic has no name and be sufficiently responsible to comply with the hygienic and sanitary measures in order to eliminate the current outbreak.”