Natural compounds for medical purposes under production in eastern Cuba





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Feb 17 (ACN) Increased production of natural compounds with medical properties is among the alternatives to implement the food and nutritional safety program in the province of Holguin.



An example of this strategy is Gaudencio Tejeda's mini-industry, where work is focused on the nutritional and hypotensive properties of many agricultural products to reduce the harmful effects of fat and sugar on the human body and provide supplements to multiple treatments for gout and hypertension, among other pathologies.



“As winner of many awards in the field of science and technological innovation, this mini-industry also contributes to replace imports and increase the supply to the domestic market,” Tejeda pointed out.



The use of drug properties for therapeutic purposes became widespread in Cuba in the 20th century through research in fields such as nutrition, natural and traditional medicine, and homeopathy, whose advances have been introduced in treatment protocols of primary and secondary health care.