Cuban Special Municipality speeds up building of molecular biology laboratory





NUEVA GERONA, Cuba, Feb 16 (ACN) The complex epidemiological scenario of the Isle of Youth, with the fourth incidence rate of the COVID-19 in the country, imposes celerity in the concretion of the molecular biology laboratory to process in situ the PCR tests.



Forces from the construction company and the non-state sector are working long days on the change of use of the facilities, located in the municipal Center for Hygiene, Epidemiology and Microbiology (CHEM), which contains four departments: sample reception, extraction, PCR and autoclave.



This project prioritizes the evacuation system for toxic waste, which is why the construction of a reinforced concrete septic tank adjusted to biosafety requirements has been completed to meet the needs of the new site and the CHEM laboratory, where other pathologies are processed.



Julio Cesar Donatien, in charge of the work on behalf of the integral construction company, told the Cuban News Agency that finishing work began today, such as: resurfacing the exterior walls of the aseptic tank, refilling (filling in small but relatively deep areas) and stucco in the interior.



Israel Velazquez Batista, sectoral director of public health, acknowledged the quality of the investment, thanks to which the waiting time for real-time PCR results will be saved.



He pointed out that the exposition to risk due to the delay of the result becomes a handicap for the prompt action with suspects and first contacts of confirmed positive cases, because the samples are sent Monday, Wednesday and Friday in sanitary flights to the Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK) in Havana, where the diagnosis is made.



After seven months and 15 days without reporting confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus, since November 23 to date, the territory has accumulated 214 cases of SARS CoV-2 virus, of which 200 are autochthonous and 14 imported, the health authority highlighted.