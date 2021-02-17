Molecular biology laboratory in Cuban westernmost province has processed nearly 7,000 samples to detect COVID 19





PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba, Feb 16 (ACN) Since its inauguration last January 30, the molecular biology laboratory of Pinar del Rio has processed 6,952 real-time PCR diagnostic tests for the detection of the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.



Between 500 and 600 samples per day has been the rate of work of the center located in the Abel Santamaria Cuadrado provincial hospital, which operates with the extraction technique of the genetic material by manual lysis, which does not require equipment for its execution and is carried out in fulfillment of strict biosafety protocols to avoid contamination.



Yunior Fernandez Barroso, head of the sanitary laboratory department in the province said that they focus on preventing delays and all positive cases are sent to the Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK) for confirmation, because it is a technique that always needs to be ratified by other techniques performed in that institution in Havana.



On January 30, the laboratory began its work by analyzing 745 samples by personnel trained at the IPK and accompanied by specialists from that center.



Equipped with first-world technology, the 19th of its kind in Cuba provides a greater opportunity in the fight against the pandemic and thus contributes to reduce the existing transmission in that Cuban province.