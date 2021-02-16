Cuba reports 937 new cases of COVID-19, 940 discharges and 5 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 16 (ACN) Cuba studied 16,274 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 937 positive ones. The country accumulates 2,177,217 samples taken and 39,941 positive.



At the close of February 15, 18,100 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 3,051 suspected, 10,154 under surveillance and 4,895 confirmed.



Of the total number of cases, 840 were contacts of confirmed cases; 33 with source of infection abroad and 64 without source of infection determined. A total of 940 patients were discharged on that day, with 34,716 patients recovered (86.5%) and 5 deaths were reported. There were 64 patients in ICUs, 27 in critical and 37 in serious condition.



Among the confirmed cases of the day, 33 are associated with international travelers and 49.0% (459) were asymptomatic, totaling 21,821 (54.6%) of those confirmed to date.