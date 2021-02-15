Cuba warns of complex epidemiological situation in the country in February





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) Cuba reported today 715 new positive cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which the National Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, said that with this figure, this month will necessarily exceed the number of diagnosed cases in January (15,536).



With the three deaths caused by COVID-19 yesterday (two of them from Havana province and one from Santiago de Cuba), there are 53 deaths so far this month, and 269 since the beginning of the epidemic in the country, last March.



Among the factors that have contributed to the high number of patients who have died from the disease, the specialist mentioned the contagion of people in risk groups and the lack of efficiency in the identification of cases.



The National Director of Epidemiology reiterated the alert on the high number of diagnosed patients of pediatric ages, which this February 14 reached 80, five of them under one year of age.



He expressed that children should have the minimum possible exposure to public places and concentrations of people.



Of this age group, 659 cases remain active with the virus, of which none are in critical or serious condition, he added.



The incidence rate of confirmed cases in the country in the last 15 days is 107.034, with the highest incidence in the provinces of Havana, Guantanamo and Santiago de Cuba, and the special municipality of Isle of Youth.



As a sign of the epidemiological difficulty of these territories, the expert also reflects that 49.3 % of the incidence of COVID-19 in the country is concentrated in only 12 municipalities: Havana (eight), Guantanamo (one), Mayabeque (one), Pinar del Rio (one) and Santiago de Cuba (one).