Cuba reports 715 new cases, 609 discharges and 3 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 15(ACN) Cuba studied 17,807 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 715 positive ones. The country accumulates 2,160,943 samples taken and 39,004 positive.



At the close of February 14, 18,355 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 3,195 suspected, 10,257 under surveillance and 4,903 confirmed.



Of the total number of cases, 663 were contacts of confirmed cases; 13 with source of infection abroad and 39 with no source of infection determined. Three deaths were reported during the day and 609 patients were discharged, accumulating 33,776 recovered patients (86.5%). Seventy patients are being treated in ICU, 34 in critical and 36 in severe conditions.



Among the confirmed cases, 16 are associated with international travelers and 46.8% (335) were asymptomatic, totaling 21,362(54.7%) of the confirmed cases to date.