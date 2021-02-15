Cuba with notable achievements in congenital heart disease detection



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) In Cuba, prenatal diagnosis of congenital heart disease detection is over 85 percent, a figure higher than in other countries in the world, according to national experts.



The result is the result of surgical treatment and interventional procedures for those born with this disease, characterized by the presence of structural alterations of the heart caused by defects in its formation during pregnancy.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is the most common congenital anomaly and the leading cause of death in the first year of life of children.



Along with neural tube defects and Down syndrome, congenital heart disease is the leading cause of death in an estimated 276,000 children in the first year of life, according to figures from this international organization of the United Nations.



The WHO indicates that among the factors that can increase the risk of developing these diseases are genetic factors, infections, the mother's nutritional status and those related to the environment.



Every February 14, the International Congenital Heart Disease Day is celebrated, a term that defines the group of disorders of the heart and the large arteries of the heart.



Alterations of the heart and large blood vessels that, originating before birth, affect one out of every eight thousand live births worldwide, according to a note published in Infomed.



Although not all of these birth defects are fatal, many surviving children are at greater risk of long-term disability and require health and other support services to improve their quality of life.



In Cuba, despite the economic limitations imposed largely by the U.S. blockade, timely care and treatment are guaranteed completely free of charge.



Timely care and treatment are provided totally free of charge, as well as rehabilitation for children who need it, even in the most remote areas of the country. Cuba has pediatric cardiologists and surgeons specialized in surgical techniques for the treatment of congenital cardiopathies.



The joint work of the specialists of the National Network of Medical Genetics, the Cardiopediatric Network and the Maternal and Infant Program offer greater guarantees in the care of families diagnosed with these congenital defects.



Dedicating a day to congenital cardiopathies becomes a relevant aspect if we take into account that the diffusion and knowledge of this health problem favor the detection of congenital defects.



This health problem favors early detection (in the prenatal and neonatal stages) and access to timely treatment, these are the main measures to reduce mortality and improve the prognosis of patients.