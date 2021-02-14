Cuba reports 823 new cases of COVID-19, 839 discharges and four deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 12(ACN) Cuba studied 18,561 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 823 positive ones. The country accumulates 2,106,593 samples taken and 36,595 positive.



At the close of February 11, 17,266 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 3,463 suspected, 9,055 under surveillance and 4,748 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 785 were contacts of confirmed cases; 26 with source of infection abroad and 12 with no source of infection determined. There were 4 deaths during the day and 839 discharges, accumulating 31,534 recovered patients (86.2%). A total of 72 patients are being treated in ICU, 41 in critical and 31 in serious conditions.



Among the confirmed patients, 27 are associated with international travelers and 44.8% (369) were asymptomatic, totaling 20,233(55.2%) of those confirmed to date.