Cuban President Stresses Advancement of Cuban COVID-19 Vaccines





Cuban President Stresses Advancement of Cuban COVID-19 Vaccinesavana, Feb 10 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stressed the advancement of clinical trials of the four Cuban candidate vaccines against COVID 19.



On his Twitter account, the head of state described as encouraging a recent meeting he held with the local scientists working on the four vaccines known as Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Abdala and Mambisa. https://twitter.com/DiazCanelB/status/1359480331154432006



Some aspects dealt with during the meeting included research projects on new variants of the virus SARS-CoV-2 which include virus mutations found in 134 samples under studies, according to Doctor Maria Guadalupe Guzman.



The scientist said that results thus far back the idea that the current COVID 19 spread was actually due to the people´s disregard of isolation and protections measures better than to the introduction of the new variants.



Cuba reported 858 COVID 19 confirmed cases and five deaths on Wednesday, Februrary 10.