Cuban biotech company boasts capabilities to produce anti-COVID-19 vaccines





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) The Cuban biotechnological and pharmaceutical industry company ( Biocen) has the capacity for the large-scale production of anti-COVID-19 vaccines.



For this purpose, Biocen assured on its official Twitter, it has highly qualified personnel and equipment with high accuracy that allow it to offer different configurations and batch sizes per hour.



The biotechnological entity indicated having a capacity in the filling lines enabling them to have from 4,000 to 12,000 bulbs per hour ready.



They also have equipment to freeze and dehydrate samples for their long-term preservation (freeze-drying machines), which will make it possible to have 16,000 bulbs for 6R format and 32,000 for 2R.



For automatic optical inspection, Biocen explained that they have a total hourly capacity of 18,000 bulbs, and for automatic packaging, they can produce up to 3,600 cases.



Cuba recently announced the start of production of the Soberanas series of anti-COVID-19 vaccines, with a projection of one million doses for April.