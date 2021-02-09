All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba reports 580 new cases of COVID 19, 1099 discharges and 4 deaths



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) Cuba studied 19,322 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 580 positive ones. The country accumulates 2,049,708 samples taken and 34,064 positive ones.

At the close of February 8, 16,215 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 3,582 suspected, 7,562 under surveillance and 5,071 confirmed.

Out of the total number of cases, 538 were contacts of confirmed cases; 18 with source of infection abroad and 24 with no source of infection determined. There were 1,099 medical discharges and 4 deaths. A total of 68 confirmed patients are treated in ICU, including 35 in critical and 33 in severe condition.

Among the positive cases of the day, 21 were related to international travelers and 45.3% (263) of the 580 positive cases were asymptomatic, totaling 19,062 (55.9%) of the confirmed cases to date.

