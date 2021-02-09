Cuban IT solution will make it easier to know PCR results faster







HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) Starting February 15, an epidemiological monitoring system developed by the company Datys will be implemented in the Cuban capital to make results of PCR tests available in the shortest possible time.



With the implementation of this computerized solution, COVID-19 suspects will know in less than 24 hours whether they are positive or not, explained Eliseo Corona Castellanos, head of Datys' Intelligence and Business Area.



The only requirement is to provide their cell phone number or e-mail address at the time the sample is taken which will be notified through Cubacel's fast messaging service or digitally, he added.



Likewise, the population will be informed of a telephone number to report the status of the PCR (if, for example, it is still in the laboratory) and its results, said the specialist.



Another novelty is that an application for mobile devices will soon be available, which will make it possible to check the status of the PCR, with total autonomy from the health authorities.



Corona Castellano commented that since 2020, the company has been working in the municipality of Playa on the Papirus platform, also owned by Datys.



In addition, this system organizes the work processes in such a way that it avoids the use of documents in Excel format and speeds up the obtaining of results and the statistical management of each test, he said.



In addition, the system will also help to improve the management of hospital and isolation center capacities and beds and will be available as soon as the results of the confirmatory or evolutionary tests are known.



This will be possible because the entire public health network will have access to the platform; from the laboratories, primary health and patient care institutions with timely information on the number of PCRs performed in total and by municipality, as well as their results.