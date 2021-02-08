Cuba reports 653 new cases of COVID 19, 855 discharges and two deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 8 (ACN) Cuba studied 18,981 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 653 positive ones. The country accumulates 2,030,386 samples tested and 33,484 positive.



At the close of February 7, 16,174 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 3,194 suspected, 7,385 under surveillance and 5,595 active.



Out of the total number of new cases, 609 were contacts of confirmed cases; 14 with source of infection abroad and 30 with no source of infection determined. There were 855 discharges, totaling 27,594 patients recovered (82.4%) since the outbreak of the pandemic, 2 deaths and there were 68 confirmed patients in ICU, of whom 36 are in critical and 32 in severe condition.

Among the total number of cases of the day, 30 are related to international travelers. The 47.9% (313) of the 653 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 18,799(56.14%) of those confirmed to date.