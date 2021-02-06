Cuba keeps a very complex epidemiological situation, Public Health Ministry warns





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 5 (ACN) Cuba reported today 845 new positive cases of COVID-19, a figure that confirms that the country remains with a significant epidemiological complexity.



This was highlighted by the National Director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, who explained that this behavior is usual after a high transmission as the one reported in January.



He pointed out that by applying containment measures, a change in the pattern of the pattern of the curve is achieved, but this does not happen immediately.



The head of epidemiology highlighted that the decrease in the number of imported cases in the country is related to measures adopted for the control of the pandemic, such as the reduction of flights and the requirement of negative PCR tests carried out 72 hours prior to arrival.



As of February 6, he added, these regulations will be complemented by the institutional isolation of any person arriving in the country from abroad.



Duran Garcia warned about the high number of pediatric patients that are being reported daily, since on February 5, 85 of those diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 are between 0 and 18 years of age.

