2020: four million new cancer cases diagnosed in the Americas





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 5 (ACN) Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the Americas, where in 2020 four million new cases were diagnosed and about 1.4 million people died, said Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).



Nearly 57% of the new cases and 47% of the deaths occurred in people aged 69 years or younger, in the prime of their lives, which is why Dr. Etienne called for ensuring diagnosis and treatment of cancer in the Americas, where services have been seriously disrupted during the ongoing pandemic.



“We must not forget other grave illnesses while we combat COVID-19,” Etienne said. “We must fight the pandemic while continuing to make advances against other diseases, particularly cancer. For cancer patients, lack of diagnoses, treatments, and medications can be deadly,” she remarked.



On the occasion of World Cancer Day, celebrated every February 4, she said a PAHO/WHO survey in seven countries in the region of non-communicable diseases, including cancer, revealed that pandemic-related disruptions to cancer services arose due to multiple causes, including the cancellation of elective medical procedures, closure of services, reduction in demand due to lockdowns, and the need to channel resources into COVID-19.



In addition, some cancer patients have been reluctant to show up for office visits or go to hospitals for treatment where COVID-19 patients may also be receiving care.



Despite Cuba's severe economic constraints mostly caused by the U.S. blockade and the difficult situation generated by COVID-19 in the country, care and treatment are guaranteed to cancer patients nationwide.



From 2019 through 2021, World Cancer Day theme is "I am and I will," a collective call to action to reduce the global impact of cancer. Whoever you are, this global day invites people to express who they are and what actions they will take to create a world without cancer.



Nearly one-third of cancer cases could be prevented by reducing risk factors such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption, an unhealthy diet and physical inactivity, the source says.