Díaz-Canel highlights Barbadian Premier's recognition of Cuban doctors





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez highlighted the recognition of the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottey, to the medical assistance provided by Cuban professionals.



Mottley called on the world Tuesday to recognize Cuba's support to other countries to help them strengthen their medical capacity, including his own nation, where more than 100 Cuban doctors, nurses and technicians are working, Prensa Latina reported.



“That is why we support Cuba as a country that should be recognized worldwide for its continuous support in the medical area, reinforcing our capacity to protect the environment and our people,” he stressed.

Mottley's recognition was presented to the virtual meeting of the Forum of Ministers of the Environment of Latin America and the Caribbean.